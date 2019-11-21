'Saturday Night Live': Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson To Host Dec Shows

Singer Jennifer Lopez, actors Scarlett Johansson and Eddie Murphy will be hosting Saturday Night Live episodes which will be broadcasted in December. According to the international media, Jennifer Lopez will be hosting the ‘Saturday Night Live’ on December 7. The singer is already busy with the preparations for her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show where she will share the stage with Shakira. Lopez is also gathering the Oscar buzz with her brilliant performance in the movie Hustlers. According to media reports, Lopez will be hosting the show along with rapper DaBaby, who will make his debut on the show as a musical guest.

Dates for Johansson and Murphy episodes

On the other hand actor Scarlett Johansson will be seen hosting the December 14 show along with former One Direction member Niall Horan, who will also appear for the first time on the show as a solo music artist. Eddie Murphy, who was contesting for the Oscars for Dolemite Is My Name, will host the December 21 episode and the star of the night will be singer Lizzo who bagged the highest number of nominations in the forthcoming Grammys.

Niall Horan to make a comeback

Niall Horan recently announced that he would be hosting Saturday Night Live. The singer was a part of the show when he was a member of One Direction. This will be the first time Niall will be hosting the show. The picture shows three post its stacked one below another. They are tacked on a board on the wall. The first post says 'Dec 14'. The second post shows the name of Scarlett Johansson. Finally, Niall's name is written in the third post.

Niall, in the caption, wrote that dreams do come true. He then announced that he will be hosting SNL on December 14. While Niall will be the musical guest of the show, Scarlett Johansson is speculated to be hosting the show as well.

