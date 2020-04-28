Jennifer Lopez's 'Enough' Movie Has Interesting Trivia & Details; Read Here

Released in 2002, Enough is a thriller film starring Jennifer Lopez and Billy Campbell. The movie is directed by Michael Apted and revolves around a former waitress named Slim who is married to a rich contractor. Things turn around when Slim’s husband starts abusing her and she tries to escape. Did you know that the fighting technique shown in the film is Krav Maga? Read about other interesting details and trivia of Enough.

The role portrayed by Jennifer Lopez was initially meant for actor Sandra Bullock.

The fighting technique practised by Slim is Krav Maga, which is an Israeli self-defence fighting system.

This is the debut film of Tessa Allen.

Michael Apted was initially nervous about working with Jennifer Lopez, as he had heard that she was 'grand'. However, they got along well together and found her to be professional throughout the shoot.

Jennifer Lopez admitted that she found working in the film traumatic.

Mitch's new home resembles the house in Sleeping with the Enemy, which is another movie where a woman escapes an abusive marriage.

Various Salmon Purse Seiners were cast in the film during the scenes filmed in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Jennifer Lopez and Juliette Lewis appeared with Stephen Dorff in Blood and Wine (1996) and Cold Creek Manor (2003).

JLo worked in two movies in 2002. One is this and the other is Maid in Manhattan.

Although this film was screened to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Gonzaga boys (Dublin, Ireland), the film itself had been out for eleven years.

This movie is similar to the 1991 film Sleeping with the Enemy except the female protagonist has no daughter in Sleeping With The Enemy.

Michael Apted has directed several thrillers in his career. The Squeeze (1977) was the first-ever thriller movie. Apted later went on to direct several other thrillers such as Enigma (2001), Enough (2002), Blink (1993), Thunderheart (1992), Gorky Park (1983), Class Action (1991), Extreme Measures (1996) and The World Is Not Enough (1999).

