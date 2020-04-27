Jennifer Lopez Starrer 'Angel Eyes': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Quick links:
Angel Eyes stars Jennifer Lopez, Jim Caviezel, and Jeremy Sisto in the lead roles. Helmed by Luis Mandoki, this romantic drama flick revolves around a mysterious man, who falls in love with a female police officer as she suffers from anger issues. As the duo bonds, they heal each other’s past wounds.
Released in 2001, Angel Eyes was a box office bomb and earned much below its budget. However, the flick received ALMA Award nomination for Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Director. Therefore, we have compiled some of the interesting facts about Jennifer Lopez’s film that you must know.
