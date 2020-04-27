Jennifer Lopez Starrer 'Angel Eyes': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Angel Eyes stars Jennifer Lopez, Jim Caviezel, and Jeremy Sisto in the lead roles. Helmed by Luis Mandoki, this romantic drama flick revolves around a mysterious man, who falls in love with a female police officer as she suffers from anger issues. As the duo bonds, they heal each other’s past wounds.

Released in 2001, Angel Eyes was a box office bomb and earned much below its budget. However, the flick received ALMA Award nomination for Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Director. Therefore, we have compiled some of the interesting facts about Jennifer Lopez’s film that you must know.

Interesting facts about Jennifer Lopez’s Angel Eyes that you should know

Jennifer Lopez was quite impressed with Jim Caviezel’s performance in The Thin Red Line in 1998. Therefore, she insisted that Catch’s part to be played by the actor even though she did not know his name back then.

Ben Affleck was also considered for the portrayal of Catch Lambert

It is a rarely known fact that Jennifer Lopez acted opposite two men who have played Jesus Christ. Before Angel Eyes, Jeremy Sisto portrayed Jesus Christ in 1999’s Jesus. On the other hand, Jim Caviezel essayed Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s 2004 film, The Passion of the Christ.

In one of the scenes, Catch and the flute player performs a duet of the song, Nature Boy. It is one of Nat King Cole’s most popular hits.

Initially, Aaron Eckhart was supposed to play the role of Catch lambert. But he had a change of plans and opted out of Angel Eyes. Similarly, James Marsden was also offered the role of Lambert. However, he turned it down for X-Men, which was released in 2000.

Angel Eyes is the second flick in which Jennifer Lopez plays the role of a police officer. Earlier, she played a cop in 1998’s Out of Sight.

