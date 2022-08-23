Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding To Ben Affleck Was A 'dream For Her': Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for the second time in a dreamy ceremony in Georgia, with their close friends and family members in attendance. Glimpses from the nuptials have been making rounds on social media, where the bride can be seen walking down the aisle in a stunning Ralph Lauren gown. On the other hand, Ben was spotted in a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants.

As per PEOPLE, a source recently mentioned that Jennifer is over the moon following the ceremony, which was also attended by her kids. Mentioning that it was a 'dream for her', the insider claimed the popstar was very happy with the location, the guests around her, and more.

Spilling details about the couple's 'perfect' wedding weekend, the source told PEOPLE, "It was a dream for her. She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special." The singer "feels extremely happy being married to Ben," the source added. The insider concluded, "She keeps saying 'my husband' and it's very cute."

The nuptials were attended by the couple's close friends, including Ben's best friend from the industry, Matt Damon, who was seen with his wife. Director Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife as well as Clerks actor Jason Mewes were also a part of the festivities.

While Ben's brother Casey Affleck skipped the wedding, he welcomed Jennifer to their family in the most special way. Taking to social media, Casey shared a throwback picture of himself with the couple and rooted for new beginnings in a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!! (sic)."

After parting ways in 2004, Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April. It was followed by their marriage in Las Vegas last month.

