Jennifer Lopez's Most Bizarre Diva Moments; Rider Reveals Her Fav Beauty & Food Products

Over the years, netizens have learnt about several weird and over-the-top celebrity riders, from Justin Bieber's demand for "10 luxury sedans" to Joe Jonas' demand for "12 puppies". Now, a source close to Jennifer Lopez has revealed JLo's food rider demands, which includes making the availability of the seasonal "Pumpkin seed bark thins" around the year. On Tuesday, DeuxMoi shared screenshots of their Instagram DMs with an anonymous source, who revealed what comprises the 51-year-old's food rider as well as her beauty rider.

Ever since JLo and Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship following Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's engagement being called off by the former couple, the Ain't Your Mama hitmaker has been in the news for several reasons lately, be it making headlines about her personal life or on the professional front. Now, the celebrity gossip Instagram account, "DeuxMoi", recently shared a screenshot to reveal Jennifer's demand under food rider. A source wrote to the IG handle,

JLo's food rider and it specially includes“pumpkin seed bark thins” which are only available in the fall, so the production office would have to buy out every store & store them away to make sure they didn’t run out until the next fall

In the following post, the source also confirmed Jennifer Lopez's beauty rider, which consists of expensive skincare products including the Dr Hauschka Rose Day Cream, SK 11 essence and masks as well as La Mer body lotion among many others. The DM read, "Should have also confirmed on your celeb skincare post: Dr Hauschka Rose Day Cream, SK II essence and masks, La Mer body lotion." Upon being asked whether the three-time AMA-winning songstress "asks for those", the source quipped "yes". For the unversed, a celebrity's rider is a document that includes their demands for a professional collaboration or even a performance.

Previously, back in October 2020, the celebrity gossip account had shared a photograph of a document that was allegedly the beauty section of Jennifer Lopez's rider. A total of 90 products were listed in the document. Her demands included 28 hair products, four masks and two different sunscreens to name a few.

