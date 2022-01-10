Jennifer Lopez's Upcoming Film 'The Mother' Halts Production Amid Spike In COVID Cases

The entire world is gripped in the fear of the rapidly surging cases of the deadly novel Coronavirus in addition to the threats posed by its new variant, Omicron. Several industries are facing the fear of shutting down and the entertainment industry is not spared from the same as several movies and series have been forced to temporarily close production to ensure the team's safety. Adding to the list is Jennifer Lopez's upcoming assassin thriller flick The Mother.

The Mother shut down production

According to a report from a local paper La Provincia, as per Page Six, the team of the upcoming Netflix flick The Mother has decided to temporarily halt the production. The decision came after a 'massive' coronavirus spread which forced the team to place a 'weeks-long production suspension' on the film which has been shooting in Gran Canaria. The filming of the movie had commenced in October last year and was slated to conclude by the end of this month.

As per a report from Page Six, the 52-year-old singer was tapped whilst leaving Spain after the spike in COVID-19 cases. The singer reportedly boarded a private plane. As per Variety, the movie also stars actors like Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, and Omari Hardwick.

Meanwhile, The Mother is not the only film forced to shut down production amidst the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. As per People Magazine, films and series like Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and Chicago Fire are put on hold for filming as the country observes a massive spike in Omicron cases. Additionally, the prestigious award ceremony 2022 Grammy Awards, which was supposed to happen by the end of this month, has also been postponed indefinitely.

More on Jennifer Lopez

Recently, the Hustlers star made headlines after gushing about her beau Ben Affleck's latest drama film The Tender Bar on social media. She took to her Instagram to urge her fans to watch the movie by saying, ''This is adorable, from The Tender Bar on Amazon Prime Video. There is a great scene with Ben and the little boy in a bowling alley. Ben plays his uncle and they are both amazing in the movie. If you have not seen it, you should.''

Image: Instagram/@jlo