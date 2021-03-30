Jennifer Love Hewitt Recalls Being Asked 'inappropriate' Questions About Her Body; Read

Jennifer Love Hewitt, in a recent interview, recalled the time when the "incredibly inappropriate" media attention she received revolving around her body as a young actor. The 9-1-1 star talked about the filming of Heartbreakers and the "gross" questions she was asked by the interviewers at the time. She started by revealing that she just watched the Britney Spears' Documentary and called it "interesting". The actor then said that there’s a whole section in there which talks about her breasts and recalls when she was going similar situation, she didn’t feel that way.

Jennifer Love Hewitt on 'gross' questions asked to her during her early acting days

In an interview with Vulture, Jennifer revealed that "she was in barely any clothing the whole movie" and for some reason, she thought that the interviewers "wouldn’t be asking if it was inappropriate". She said that she started off with I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel, as it was the first time she had worn a low top, while in Party of Five, her body was "very covered". She stated that during the press interview for I Know What You Did Last Summer's release, she purposely wore a t-shirt that read "Silicone Free" because she was so annoyed and she knew that her body was going to constitute the first questions out of reporters’ mouths. She stated that she was really tired of such conversations.

Speaking about her film, Heartbreakers, she said that it was a big part of it and that she was disappointed that the film was "all about body stuff" because she worked really hard to do a "good job as an actor". She recalled one specific moment when her acting had overshadowed everything for five minutes, the makers had said "she was really great in the film versus made a body comment". As a 42-year-old, Jennifer says that she wishes that she had known how inappropriate that was so she could have defended herself somehow or not answered those questions.

Jennifer revealed that she laughs it off many times and wishes maybe she hadn’t. Further speaking, she said that she was hurt a little after watching Britney Spears' Documentary because she remembers in hindsight about the feeling. She said that "she is grateful for the present time when the narrative is going to change for young girls who are coming up now and won’t have those conversations".

Meanwhile, the list of popular Jennifer Love Hewitt's movies includes Can’t Hardly Wait, The Tuxedo, Ghost Whisperer, Criminal Minds, The Client List, BareNaked, Let’s Go Bang, and many more. In Jennifer Love Hewitt's latest TV series 9-1-1, the actor plays the lead role of Maddie Buckley Kendal. Created by Ryan Murphy, the show’s season four premiered in January 2021.

