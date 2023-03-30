Jeremy Renner Gives First Interview Since Snowplow Accident: I Chose To Survive

Jeremy Renner recently opened up about his "terrifying" snow plow accident. In an interview with Diane Sawyer, the actor recalled the physical pain he endured. This was his first public press appearance since the accident.

The ABC news special, named 'Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story or Terror, Survival and Triumph' will release in April ahead of the world premiere of the Avengers star's series Rennervations. When the interviewer asked him about how much of the pain he remembers, Renner said, "All of it. I was awake through every moment."

Meanwhile, Sawyer also mentioned that the actor said 'I am sorry' to his family in sign language after the accident. Renner broke into tears and said, "I chose to survive. That's not gonna kill me, no way. I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

Furthermore, the teaser featured a 911 call made to save the actor's life wherein he could be heard moaning in pain as people were telling him to "not give up" and "keep fighting." Soon, Sawyer was seen reading a long list of Renner's injuries which included, "eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying.”

'I would do it again for my nephew'

In the same interview, Jeremy Renner said that he would go through the accident again despite the outcome in order to save his nephew's life. He said, "I would do it again because it was going right at my nephew."

The teaser also included a short interview with the actor's nephew Alexander wherein he recalled the "frightening" accident. He stated that he ran towards Renner after the accident and "didn't think he was alive."

About Jeremy Renner's accident

Jeremy Renner survived a major snow plow accident on the New Year. A giant 14,000-lb (seven-ton) vehicle rolled onto him as he was helping his nephew to get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow. The accident left him with " 30 plus broken bones, blunt chest trauma, and orthopedic surgeries." Moreover, he underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit.