Jeremy Renner Reveals That The OG Avengers Are Still Close & Have An Active Group Chat

It has been more than two years since fans have seen their favourite original Avengers on screen. The original Avengers — Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye — were last seen together in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. Half of that line-up of the superheroes are either dead or aged out. However, Jeremy Renner aka the Hawkeye shared that the actors who played the Avengers — Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo — are still close and have an active group chat.

In an interview with Phase Zero, Jeremy Renner revealed that the Avengers were still close and even have an active group chat. He said, "Well, just because you die on camera doesn't mean you die in real life, so yeah, we have a group chat, and it's all of us. Some that are still alive and 'dead on the screen'. Yeah, we're all very, very good friends, and we don't really speak too much about our job."

He added, "And that's what's also great about being, you know, Avenger friends... We speak about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages and house buildings, we speak about just our life stuff... It is cool! Our friendship is, it's been very, very special." The team has often spoken about their off-screen friendship, the original Avengers also got an identical customised tattoo except for Mark Ruffalo.

The Avengers team first came together in 2012's The Avengers and has since then seen several changes. The team was last seen together in Avengers: Endgame, which marked the end of MCU's Phase three. With Iron Man, Black Widow dead and Captain America aged out, only Hulk, Thor and Hawkeye are now active in the universe.

Fans will soon get to see Chris Hemsworth's Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder that is scheduled to release in 2022. Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner will be seen in the series Hawkeye that is rumoured to be Renner's final appearance as Clint Barton as he passes the bow-and-arrow to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. The show will premiere on Disney+ from November 24 onwards.

(Image: Instagram/@marvelbunch.3000)