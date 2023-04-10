Jeremy Renner Rides Scooter, Shares Photo From First Outing Since Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner recently went on his first outing since his "terrifying" snow plow accident. He was accompanied by his family members. The Rennervations actor shared a photo on his Instagram handle on Easter Sunday. The actor also used a motorised scooter on the trip. He shared a glimpse of it on his Instagram story, which is now not visible.

In the photo, Jeremy and his family members are all smiles as they visited a theme park in California. The actor can be seen holding a cane. He also shared glimpses wherein he can be seen using a motorised scooter to roam around the park. Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle, Renner wrote, "Good Friday, made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family! @sixflagsmagicmountain #thankyou." Take a look at the photos below:

About Jeremy Renner's accident

Jeremy Renner survived a major snow plow accident on the New Year. A giant 14,000-lb (seven-ton) vehicle rolled onto him as he was helping his nephew to get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow. He was treated in the intensive care unit and underwent two surgeries. In a recent interview with Diane Sawyer, the Mayor of Kingston star recalled the physical pain he endured and said that he "remembers all the pain" as he was awake through every moment.

Sawyer read a long list of Renner's injuries which included, "eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying.”

"I chose to survive. That's not gonna kill me, no way. I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium," Renner said.