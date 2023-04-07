Jeremy Renner Penned 'last Words To Family' After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner gave an account of the events surrounding his New Year’s Eve snow plow accident. He recalled the circumstances that led to him being crushed by the 6,500 kg Sno-Cat. The Hawkeye actor also said that he had written ‘last words’ for his family in light of the injuries he had suffered.

While speaking with ABC News, the actor said that he initially went to tow a Ford Raptor that was stuck in the snow with the Sno-Cat. While the attempt to bring the vehicle back was successful, the Sno-Cat suddenly started to slide. He added that he was half inside the vehicle to push the brakes, though couldn’t put on the parking brake. That ultimately led to his fall and the subsequent crushing. The Avengers: Endgame star added that it was his mistake, and he “paid for it.”

“You shouldn’t be outside the vehicle when you’re operating it, you know what I mean? It’s like driving a car with one foot out of the car,” said Jeremy Renner. He added, “But it is what it was. And it’s my mistake, and I paid for it.”

Jeremy Renner’s notes for his family

Jeremy Renner also revealed that he had written a goodbye note to his family in case the severity of his injuries impeded the quality of his life later on. During the interview, the actor broke down and said that he wrote the notes in the hospital after the doctors made a prognosis. The Hurt Locker star said that he wanted his family to ‘let him go’ in case he had to live with ‘tubes on a machine.’

“I’m writing down notes in my phone to — last words to my family,” said the Avengers; Infinity War actor. “Don’t let me live on tubes on a machine, if my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, let me go now.” Jeremy Renner has since then documented his recovery and shared it with fans via social media. Last month, the actor was seen walking on an Anti-Gravity treadmill. The actor is also set to see the release of his 4-episode Disney+ series, Rennervations, which stars Bollywood star, Anil Kapoor.