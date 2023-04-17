Jeremy Renner Visits Hospital Staff Who Saved His Life After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner recently returned to the hospital, where he was treated after his snowplow accident, to visit the medical staff who "saved his life." The actor, who survived a major snow plow accident, took to social media and shared photos from his visit. In the photos, he can be seen posing with the hospital staff. In one of the photos, Jeremy is seen smiling while leaning on his cane.

In another photo, he can be seen standing next to a doctor. He captioned the photo, "Thank you" with a prayers hand emoticon. In the third photo, he was standing in front of the hospital's front sign. Sharing the photos on his Instagram story, he wrote, "I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life." Take a look at the photos below:

For the unversed, after the accident, the Hawkeye actor was airlifted to the Renown Regional Hospital. He spent over two weeks in the hospital. Since his accident, he has been keeping his fans updated about his health.

About Jeremy Renner's accident

Jeremy Renner survived a snow plow accident on the New Year when a giant 14,000 -lb (seven-ton) vehicle rolled onto him. The accident took place when the actor was helping his nephew to get a stuck vehicle out of the snow. He was immediately taken to the hospital and was treated in the intensive care unit.

Renner underwent two surgeries. In a recent interview with Diane Sawyer, he recalled the "terrifying" accident and opened up about the physical pain he endured. The Rennervations actor shared that he remembers all the pain as he was awake through every moment. He suffered a long list of injuries which included, "eight ribs broken in 14 places, right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, and mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone and liver."

"I chose to survive. That's not gonna kill me, no way. I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium," Jeremy said.