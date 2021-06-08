Jessica Alba Gets Emotional On Daughter Honor's 13th B'day, Says 'They Are Happy Tears'

Fantastic Four actor Jessica Alba's daughter Honor Marie turned a year older on June 8. On the latter's 13th birthday, the former got emotional and recalled her journey. She shared a series of pictures of Honor and penned a lengthy heartfelt note. Jessica went on to call her a "teenager" and wrote, "This is 13! Honor, yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me of on the daily. You have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind... I’m just so proud of you."

Jessica also apologised to her daughter and wrote that she’s sorry as she bursts into tears whenever she looks at her little one for too long. The actor clarified that they are happy tears because the love is so deep, profound and sad that she can’t push pause. Alba requested Honor to accept her emotional outbursts as well.

More so, she remarked that Honor is choosing to be like her mama and that has been one of the greatest gifts in life for her. "I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul. ~your mom. Happy birthday, Honor. This is 13," she concluded.

As soon as this post was up, Fernanda Romero wrote, "She is your Mini you. gorgeous girl. I can’t imagine the emotions you are going through. They grow too fast." Meanwhile, Javicia Leslie, Will Taylor, Jessie James Decker, Chelsea Handler, Maria Menounos, Lizzy Mathis, AJ Akua Okyerebea Johnson, and many others swooned over her photos and wished the 13-year-old.

Jessica's emotional note on her daughter's 13th birthday

It was only recently when Jessica shared a beautiful portrait with her three children - Honor Marie, Hayes Alba and Haven Garner. She had mentioned that her kids are her heart that walks around outside of her body. The three of them have given her the gift of hopes, dreams and possibilities, she never knew existed, she had said. She had continued that they most importantly give her courage to fearlessly go after all.

IMAGE: JESSICA ALBA'S INSTAGRAM

