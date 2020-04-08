Jessica Alba Nails ‘Savage’ Dance Challenge & Other Trending Challenges On TikTok; Watch

Jessica Alba is seen making TikTok videos during her quarantine. She recently performed the Savage dance challenge on TikTok. The song in the video is sung by Megan Thee Stallion. She also mentioned in the comment of the video that she learned the dance within 12 minutes, after which she switched on her front camera and performed the challenge. The clip has gained over 7.7 million views on Instagram and over 8 million views on TikTok.

Apart from the Savage dance challenge, the actor has also performed various other challenges on TikTok. Jessica has performed various challenges like Dance challenge, Self Care challenge, Fitness challenge, Alternative Woah challenge, Beauty Mode challenge and many more. Take a look at the videos of Jessica Alba performing these TikTok challenges.

Jessica Alba performing TikTok challenges

Alternative Woah challenge

Jessica performed the challenge with Adam Rose and Lizzy Mathis. The actor is seen performing the challenge with her friends. The video has gained 7.8 million views on TikTok.

Dance challenge

The video has gained 2.7 million views on TikTok. The actor is seen performing the Dance challenge. She also mentioned her leg move at the end of the post.

Self Care challenge

The Self Care challenge is trending on TikTok because of the coronavirus lockdown. The actor is seen performing the challenge with her kids. The video has gained over 1.3 million views on TikTok.

Beauty Mode challenge

Another challenge that is popular on TikTok is Beauty Mode challenge. The audio of the same got viral and since then people have been performing the challenge. In this challenge, one has to pretend to switch on beauty mode and their appearance suddenly changes. To get a clear idea, look at the video performed by Jessica Alba.

Fitness challenge

In this challenge, one has to do some exercise at home. The actor is seen doing cardio in the video. She also mentioned in the post that she was feeling restless.

