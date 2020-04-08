The Debate
Jessica Alba Nails ‘Savage’ Dance Challenge & Other Trending Challenges On TikTok; Watch

Hollywood News

Jessica Alba is quite active on TikTok and she is seen performing various trending challenges. Here is a list of challenges that she has performed on TikTok.

jessica alba

Jessica Alba is seen making TikTok videos during her quarantine. She recently performed the Savage dance challenge on TikTok. The song in the video is sung by Megan Thee Stallion. She also mentioned in the comment of the video that she learned the dance within 12 minutes, after which she switched on her front camera and performed the challenge. The clip has gained over 7.7 million views on Instagram and over 8 million views on TikTok. 

ALSO READ | Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba, JLo And Other Celebs Self-quarantine With Their Kids

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Apart from the Savage dance challenge, the actor has also performed various other challenges on TikTok. Jessica has performed various challenges like Dance challenge, Self Care challenge, Fitness challenge, Alternative Woah challenge, Beauty Mode challenge and many more. Take a look at the videos of Jessica Alba performing these TikTok challenges.

ALSO READ | Jessica Alba: A List Of The 'Fantastic Four' Actor's Must-watch Films

Jessica Alba performing TikTok challenges

Alternative Woah challenge

Jessica performed the challenge with Adam Rose and Lizzy Mathis. The actor is seen performing the challenge with her friends. The video has gained 7.8 million views on TikTok.

ALSO READ | Jessica Alba Likes To Stay Detached From The Entertainment World

Dance challenge

The video has gained 2.7 million views on TikTok. The actor is seen performing the Dance challenge. She also mentioned her leg move at the end of the post.

ALSO READ | Jessica Alba's Twitter Account Was Hacked By A Racist, Netizens React

Self Care challenge

The Self Care challenge is trending on TikTok because of the coronavirus lockdown. The actor is seen performing the challenge with her kids. The video has gained over 1.3 million views on TikTok.

Beauty Mode challenge

Another challenge that is popular on TikTok is Beauty Mode challenge. The audio of the same got viral and since then people have been performing the challenge. In this challenge, one has to pretend to switch on beauty mode and their appearance suddenly changes. To get a clear idea, look at the video performed by Jessica Alba. 

Fitness challenge

In this challenge, one has to do some exercise at home. The actor is seen doing cardio in the video. She also mentioned in the post that she was feeling restless.

@jessicaalba

Need a break frm news & feelin restless. I created a cardio routine w my Honorcita u can do anywhere #fitnesschallenge #athomecardio

♬ Over it Chinese New Year Remix by JohhnyG - kingvader

 

 

 

 

