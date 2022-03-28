Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain Bags Best Actress Award For 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye'

The Oscars 2022 has made the entire world look up to their TV screens to witness who takes home the golden trophy at the prestigious 94th Academy awards. The event kick-started with announcements for Best Sound, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects, both of which were won by Dune. Will Smith managed to grab the best actor's honour whereas, Jessica Chastain is on cloud nine after winning best actress in a leading role for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

Jessica Chastain won the best actress award at Oscars 2022

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an American biographical-drama film helmed by Michael Showalter. It is based on the documentary of the same name by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. The film chronicles the life journey of Tammy Faye Bakker, an American singer, author, talk show host, and well-known television personality.

Jessica Chastain portrayed the role of Tammy Faye Bakker in the film The Eyes of Tammy Faye. She won the Best Actress award in the lead role at Oscars 2022. In her award acceptance speech, Chastain said, "In times like this, I think of Tammy, and am inspired by her radical acts of love. Love...unites us all in our desire to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life free of violence and terror."

Here take a look-

Oscars 2022 winners

The 94th Academy Awards is held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The star-studded night is being hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Many actors and films made it big at the prestigious ceremony. Will Smith surely won hearts with his role in the 2021 sports drama King Richard and also managed to bag the Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role at Oscars 2022. Encanto bagged the Best Animated Feature Film. Dune, on the other hand, grabbed as many as six Oscars from a total of 11 announced on Sunday evening for splendid performances in categories such as editing, score, production, design, cinematography and visual effects.

IMAGE: AP