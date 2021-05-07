Jessica Simpson Goes No Make-up In Her Morning Selfie, Fans Calls Her "natural Beauty"

Jessica Simpson went bold and beautiful in her new make-up free selfie. The 40-year-old fashion Moghul who is also a mother of three children shared her barefaced selfie which made her followers in awe of her natural beauty. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, March 6, she added a sunkissed picture of her in the early morning in which she glowed flawlessly. The Duke of Hazard actor was seen smiling eye-to-eye and her fuss-free long blonde hair was cascading on her shoulders.

The former Fashion Star judge wrote in the caption "Sunny kinda mornin' ". She also added a similar photo in her Instagram story which revealed she was wearing a comfy gray hoodie. Simpson wore a bunch of golden bracelets on her wrist as she possed for another sunkissed selfie with her hair cascading over her eye. She wrote in the story "Rise and Shine".

Jessica Simpson's make-up free photos

Apart from a few Instagram users accusing Open Book writer's lip-fillers, the post garnered a huge amount of people complimenting her daring make-up-free look. A fan lauded in the comments "You look so young and healthy and fresh-faced! Killing it". One wrote "Love your Natural Beauty" while the other wrote "Beautiful! Yay for golden blonde.. so happy golden locks are coming back in style". Many complimented her barefaced look and commented "so naturally beautiful", "Gorgeous, natural beauty" and many such comments.

A sneak peek into Jessica Simpson's Instagram

Jessica Simpson tied the knot with Eric Johnson, a former NFL player, in 2014, four years after they were engaged. The couple is blessed with three children Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae. On the occasion of her firstborn's birthday on May 1, Simpson penned an elaborate note on her 9-year-old who was much like a best friend to her.

Simpson shared a family picture in which Simpson was seen clad in a floral shirt, cowboy-style pants, and olive green boots, and Max was seen hugging a horse whereas Eric and Ace smiled looking at the camera. Simpson described Max to be "empathetic", "animal lover", "wise beyond the years" and expressed that she admired her confidence which she gained by simply trusting herself. She added, "The energy in a room shift when she enters. Yes, she is the most beautiful I ever did see, but it is the effortless way she holds her power that is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Her inquisitive mind strengthens mine."

IMAGE: JESSICA SIMPSON'S INSTAGRAM

