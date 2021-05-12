Jesy Nelson Reveals Reason Behind Missing From A Little Mix's 'Sweet Melody' Video Scene

On December 14, 2020, it was announced that Jesy Nelson has officially left Little Mix. The quartet was formed in 2011 after winning the show The X-Factor. Little Mix's members, after Jesy's exit, are Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The news of the exit was shocking for the fans. The singer in a recent interview addressed why she was missing from a scene in the music video of Sweet Melody and also talked about her mental health. Read further to know the reason behind it.

Jesy Nelson shares the reason for not being part of a Little Mix video scene

In an interview with the Cosmopolitan UK, Jesy Nelson opened up about her mental health and revealed that during the coronavirus lockdown she was happy to know that she will get a break and would also spend time with her family. She felt the happiest around her loved ones until she went back to work. The singer revealed that when she had to go back on the sets to shoot for the song Sweet Melody, she became a whole new different person.

Further, she revealed that she had anxiety and whenever she has to appear in front of the camera, she puts a lot of pressure on herself to "lose weight". She gained weight during the lockdown and when she got a call about the music video, she went on an extreme diet and tried to eat as little as possible. On the day of the shoot, the singer experienced a panic attack. She did not like the way she looked and was having a hard time enjoying and feel herself. When the singer looked at the other band members, she felt like they had the time of their life. Jesy felt jealous and did not like the fact that even though music is her passion, she isn't moving forward because of the way she looks. She knew it wasn't normal.

Addressing the music video, the singer mentioned that there was a scene where she is missing and it is because she had a panic attack and she broke down. She told everyone she wants to go home while crying in the dressing room. This was a turning point for the singer and she realized it. She wants to take care of herself now and not be worried about letting others down.

IMAGE: Jesy Nelson's Instagram

