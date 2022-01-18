Jim Carrey Marks His 60th Birthday With A Hilarious Video; Says 'I'm Sixty And Sexy'

Iconic comedian Jim Carrey clocked his 60th birthday with a hilarious video of him putting on an old man's voice and stating, "I’m 60 and sexy.". In true Jim Carrey fashion, The Mask star sent his fans in a laughter riot as they couldn't get enough of his impeccable comic timing. Apart from receiving myriad birthday wishes from his close friends and family members, Carrey's birthday was made extra special by Beyonce's shoutout as she shared his childhood picture on her website.

Jim Carrey rings in his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, January 18, the Dumb and Dumber star shared the 10-second long video in which he zooms into the camera and says," I’m 60 and sexy! And tonight, I’m having creamed corn and strained peaches.”. In the caption, he wrote, "It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!" and added a string of emoticons. Take a look.

It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!! 🙏🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/WvFtbMty80 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 17, 2022

Many fans replied to his Tweet with equally hilarious responses and thanked him for entertaining them in all these decades. A Twitterati quipped that he shares their birthday with Jim and wrote, "I've always loved that we share a birthday. I loved telling people that I have the same birthday as Jim Carrey and Betty White. Thank you for entertaining me for 30 years :).", while others also sent him virtual birthday hugs.

I've always loved that we share a birthday. I loved telling people that I have the same birthday as Jim Carrey and Betty White. Thank you for entertaining me for 30 years :) — Birtheth (@Moveth) January 17, 2022

Whether it be adults, young children, or even the elderly, Jim Carrey‘s style & humor has appealed to one & all four decades & there is no doubt in my mind that he will go down in history as the greatest comedic & character actor of his or any other time. — Thirsty4Chicken (Nick) (@Thirst4Chicken) January 17, 2022

Pop icon Beyonce also marked his birthday by sharing a childhood glimpse of the Hedgehog 2 star on her website, while actor Cary Elwes shared a throwback glimpse alongside Jim and wrote, "Happy 60th to one of my oldest friends and the funniest guy I know: @JimCarrey."

Happy 60th to one of my oldest friends and the funniest guy I know: @JimCarrey 🎂👏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rvQqeTYhvz — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 17, 2022

The actor recently appeared in The Weeknd's fifth studio album Dawn FM, which he narrated as a soft rock radio host. He is all set to reprise his role as Doctor Eggman in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which will witness a theatrical release in the US in April 2022. The cast also includes Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore among others.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@JIMCARREY