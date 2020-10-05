Jim Carrey Surprises Fans With His SNL Skit As Joe Biden While Alec Baldwin Plays Trump

Jim Carrey debuted as Joe Biden in the new Saturday Night Live sketch. The skit was designed as a goofy take on the recent presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It mocked several hilarious pointers from the actual debate that took place and thus had the audience laughing throughout the show. The official Twitter handle of Saturday Night Live shared a short snippet from the show featuring Jim Carrey as Joe Biden.

Jim Carrey mocks presidential debate in new SNL skit

The skit uploaded on Twitter saw a bunch of interesting elements from the actual presidential debates. Initially, the skit opened up with the moderator introducing Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and welcoming him on the show. Upon doing so, Donald Trump played by Alec Baldwin cuts him mid-sentence to crack a joke and mention that Delaware is not a real state. This bit was taken from the original presidential debate where Trump was seen cutting off sentences and interrupting the candidate and the moderator a couple of times.

Thus Jim Carrey comes on screen as Joe Biden with sunglasses on. The actor starts off by breaking into some cool groovy moves and thus having fun on the set. This goes on for a while as Jim as Biden goes on to display several antics for laughs. The audience in the background can be heard enjoying the show put on by Jim Carrey and thus have a gala time watching the comedian. Soon enough, Jim advances to the stands and before the moderator can formally introduce Jim as Biden, Carey stops him mid-sentence and pulls out a measuring tape.

He then measures the distance between his stand and Donald Trump. This was a joke in reference to the social distancing norms that have become common around the world. Jim then proceeds to whip out a measuring tape and slide his stand a bit back to comply with the distancing norms. Thus the comedian hilariously plays on the whole issue of social distancing. The crowd in the background too notice and enjoy this act. Further on, Jim Carrey then continues to talk as Joe Biden and thus has fun with the whole set up for the skit.

