Jimmy Kimmel Travels To A Secret Location With Family After Backlash: Reports

Popular American comedian Jimmy Kimmel put forth an apology for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and several other black celebrities. In a recent development according to a news portal, Jimmy Kimmel has reportedly fled from Los Angeles. It is not yet clear as to where he has fled off to but he has reportedly left LA along with his family too.

Jimmy Kimmel flees Los Angeles

Jimmy Kimmel faced a lot of backlashes after pictures of him wearing blackface for sketches started surfacing on the internet. Several leaked audios also have him using inappropriate racial slurs in a bid to imitate rapper Snoop Dogg. The audio is reportedly from way back in 1996. Both the pictures and the audio instantly wreaked havoc on social media amid the Black Lives Matter movement that has been going on.

Several reports suggest that Jimmy Kimmel has now left his Los Angeles home. The comedian has reportedly fled off to avoid the backlash. However, according to a leading daily portal, a representative of Jimmy Kimmel mentioned that this was indeed a planned family vacation. The same statement also went on to say that Jimmy Kimmel will also be taking some time off to spend quality time with his family instead.

A leading news channel on Monday spoke about Jimmy Kimmel’s usage of a racial slur against the Black community in 1996. The channel even spoke about all the other times that the comedian has done the same. After the spree of events, Jimmy Kimmel issued an apology stating that he had never considered his imitation “might be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being”.

Jimmy Kimmel further added in the apology, “In each case, I thought of them as impersonations of celebrities and nothing more. Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices”.

While talking about his vacation, Jimmy Kimmel added, “My summer vacation has been planned for more than a year and includes the next two summers off as well. I will be back to work in September”. He ended the note by adding, “Thank you for giving me an opportunity to explain and to those I’ve disappointed, I am sorry”.

