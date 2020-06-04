Brad Pitt Goes Incognito For A Bike Ride In Los Angeles, Gets Recognised By A Fan

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was recently spotted riding around Los Angeles on his BMW motorbike. Brad Pitt was reportedly spotted at the Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. The actor despite wearing a facemask as well as a helmet was recognised by a fan who insisted on getting a picture with the actor. Brad Pitt who was idly waiting at a crossing reportedly happily obliged to the picture.

Brad Pitt's photos

When you can’t go incognito because you wear the same outfit too often. Also because you’re Brad Pitt and would be recognized in a gorilla suit pic.twitter.com/nelevaZ7aE — Simply Brad (@SimplyBradCom) June 3, 2020

The 56-year-old actor was reportedly wearing a makeshift mask and had wrapped a bandana around his mouth. He wore a green coloured bomber jacket and a pair of loose-fitting light coloured jeans. He completed the look with a pair of white coloured shoes and a silver-coloured helmet. Brad Pitt had also worn a pair of white coloured gloves while he stepped out of his house.

The actor looked unrecognisable in his biker attire while he rode around the streets in LA. It has been reported that Brad Pitt is on ‘better terms’ with his former wife Angelina Jolie. A leading publication has also reported that the former couple has worked out on the schedule of their children.

📸Brad Pitt is spotted in Los Angeles in his motorcycle pic.twitter.com/UM772IaGAp — Brad Pitt Online (@pitt_online) June 3, 2020

According to reports by an international entertainment portal, Brad Pitt believes that his kids are the most important people for him. He has learnt a lot about life from his children. The source also told the portal that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been getting along better ever since they worked out the custody schedule for their children. Brad Bitt and Angelina Jolie have six children, 18-year-old Maddox, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 as well as 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

All the kids have been quarantining with their mother Angelina Jolie in her home. However, the Shiloh party was held in Brad Pitt’s mansion which is just a few minutes away from Jolie’s residence. Apart from Angelina Jolie, reports claim that Brad Pitt has been on friendly terms with his former wife Jennifer Aniston as well. There have been rumours that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have rekindled their romance. However, Brad Pitt has also been linked to Arrested Development actor Alia Shawkat.

