Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Molly McNearney Opens Up About What Every Mom Wants On Mother's Day

Producer and writer, Molly McNearney, wife of Jimmy Kimmel, joined her husband’s show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. Her brief appearance just came a couple of days ahead of Mother’s Day 2021. During her interaction, Molly McNearney went on to talk about what every mother really want for Mother’s Day.

Molly McNearney on Mother’s Day

Using an example of Coal Miner Appreciation Day, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife broke down what mothers really want. She wants everyone to thank their mothers and appreciate their existence. She also said, "What most moms want on Mother's Day, for one day, is to not be a mother."

She went on to add, "If it were Coal Miner Appreciation Day, you wouldn’t climb down into a mine, hand your favourite coal miner a mimosa and a frame made of noodles and say, ’Thanks for everything you do. Now get back to doing it!"

Jimmy Kimmel began dating Molly McNearney, a co-head writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in October 2009. Three years later in August 2012, the duo got engaged with each other and later tied the knots in July 2013. The duo welcomed daughter Jane in July 2014 and their second child, William “Billy” John was born in April 2017.

The comedian recently grabbed the headline for mocking Donald Trump, the former president of the United States for his rant about the 93rd Academy Awards. The comedian took a jibe at Trump on his show and also offered some movie titles that might please Trump and his views. It all began when Donald Trump shared Oscar’s dropped ratings through a statement from his office. Trump called the Oscars' name "far less important and elegant". He also asked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not be so "politically correct and boring" in his statement. He further mocked them saying they only promote the Democratic party which is destroying the country.

Soon after the statement was out, Jimmy Kimmel joked about Trump in the first few minutes of his monologue of a previous episode. While addressing Trump, the comedian said this is what happens when a person is banned from social media. He further mocked him by saying people usually tweet but Trump had to fax his statement two days after the show.

(Image: Jimmy Kimmel's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.