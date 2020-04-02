JK Rowling Creates Magic Again; Announces Launch Of 'Harry Potter At Home' Digital Hub

JK Rowling, who is known for writing the popular Harry Potter series, recently announced a piece of good news for the fans. The author announced the launch of a digital hub for Harry Potter amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Called Harry Potter at Home, the hub will ensure that people across the world can enjoy Harry Potter themed entertainment. The author took to her social media to announce the news.

JK Rowling announces launch of Harry Potter digital hub

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

JK Rowling mentioned in a tweet that all the teachers, caregivers, and parents can keep their kids entertained with this hub. According to reports, the hub has received contributions from Scholastic and Bloomsbury. According to the website, it is casting a Banishing Charm on boredom with magical treats to keep you occupied. It will reportedly have many games, videos, puzzles, and quizzes. One does not have to be a die-hard fan of the series to be able to enjoy the magic, the site welcomes new-comers alike.

JK Rowling's announcement comes soon after a Lord Voldemort Twitter account told her to stay safe. The user commented "stay safe jo" and to the delight of the Harry Potter fans, Rowling responded to the tweet and said, "You too, Voldy". JK Rowling received this response when she posted a link to an NHS page with advice about what one can do to help the NHS and to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

Going by the latest buzz, JK Rowling is not the only one who is using creative ways to keep the fans entertained in quarantine. Jennifer Garner and many celebrities are engaging in reading stories with Save with Stories on their Instagram live or Facebook live. This initiative has been launched in partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry. These organisations are working on donating money towards school and community programs that are feeding children who have been impacted by the Coronavirus.

