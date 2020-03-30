Harry Potter Fans Say Draco's Virtual Reunion With Dad Lucius Malfoy 'made Their Day'

Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs had a virtual reunion as the actors shared a video of their video call on social media. Jason Isaacs, who plays the role of Lucius Malfoy reunited with his on-screen son Draco Malfoy, who is played by Tom Felton. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Hollywood actors have been urging their fans to stay home and hence, the father-son duo had a virtual reunion.

Jason Isaacs shared on his Instagram account that the British Red Cross has started a campaign called Phone a Friend, and as a part of the campaign, Isaacs called Tom Felton. In the 20-minute-long video, Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs spoke about an array of topics. However, they also spoke about what they have been doing during the lockdown? Check out the video of the father-son duo as they have a virtual reunion.

Harry Potter’s Draco reunites with dad Lucius Malfoy

In the video, Jason Isaacs is seen asking Tom Felton questions about how he is spending his quarantine. He asked Felton what he is doing to stay sane and what he is reading and watching on television as well. Isaacs even shares about his days in quarantine and some funny stories that happen in the day. Jason Isaacs captioned the video posted by him on his social media saying that, ‘Malfoy Family Reunion. Sharing lockdown life.’

The Harry Potter cast members are often seen as having a mini-reunion. Most recently, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matt Lewis (Neville Longbottom) all got together to celebrate Christmas together. Emma Watson who played the role of Hermoine Granger is often seen meeting up with Tom Felton. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs reunited virtually.

