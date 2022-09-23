The ongoing protests in Iran began as an emotional outpouring after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of morality police for allegedly violating its strictly enforced hijab dress code. The incident has sparked outrage across the globe, with prominent author JK Rowling expressing grief over the state of affairs in Iran.

The Harry Potter author took to social media and stated that the Iranian regime is exterminating young woman who are speaking up against its 'misogyny'. The clashes between Iranian authorities and protestors have reportedly led to the death of at least 26 people.

JK Rowling slams Iranian regime amid widespread anti-hijab protests

Taking to her Twitter handle on Friday, September 23, JK Rowling shared a post about the demise of another 23-year-old woman Hananeh Kian, who is said to have been shot during the protests. In the caption, she mentioned, "The Iranian regime is killing young women who protest against its misogyny. #HananehKian #MahsaAmini."

The Iranian regime is killing young women who protest against its misogyny. #HananehKian #MahsaAmini https://t.co/K80XgZYHG2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 23, 2022

The Harry Potter author has been continually sharing posts on the Iranian women's protests and earlier reposted a video showcasing two women protestors being beaten on the streets. "The bravery of these women and the filthy brutality of the supposed guardians of morality. #MahsaAmini," she mentioned.

The bravery of these women and the filthy brutality of the supposed guardians of morality. #MahsaAmini https://t.co/3ELg0H3DZS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 21, 2022

Iran President says death in custody of Mahsa Amini must be investigated

Meanwhile, Iran’s president said that the death of the woman in the custody of the country’s morality police must be “steadfastly” investigated. According to AP, the leader mentioned, "I contacted her family at the very first opportunity and I assured them we would continue steadfastly to investigate that incident. ... Our utmost preoccupation is the safeguarding of the rights of every citizen.”

(IMAGE: AP/ TWITTER/ @SONGSIRANIAN)