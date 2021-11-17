Last Updated:

JK Rowling Won't Feature In 'Harry Potter' Anniversary Reunion; Neither Will Potterheads

JK Rowling will not feature in the 'Harry Potter' reunion special and here's what netizens and fans have to say about the news.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
JK Rowling

Image: Image: AP, Instagram/@FilmUpdates


As Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone clocks 20 years since it hit the big screen, HBO max announced that the cast and crew of the hit franchise would come together for a reunion. However, JK Rowling, who wrote the books on which the film franchise was based, will not feature in the anniversary special. This comes after she faced backlash owing to her comments on the trans community.

JK Rowling will not feature in Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion

The author of the much-loved Harry Potter series, JK Rowling will not be present at the 20th-anniversary reunion and fans have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts after the news broke. A fan mentioned that although they were excited about the reunion special, it was a 'shame' that JK Rowling would not be part of it as the 'Harry Potter world would simply not exist without her.'

A netizen also took a dig at the cast members of the Harry Potter franchise and state that they 'owe their career to JK Rowling'. They mentioned that they 'turned their back on her' as they wrote, "The HP cast members owe their career to JK Rowling, they turned their back on her because that also helps their career, yet they're still keen to be in this special? This says it all, doesn't it? Money + fame > principles."

READ | Video of insect goes viral as netizens calls it 'Spider from Harry Potter'; Watch

A fan also mentioned that although the author was not part of the reunion, they continued to admire her work. A Twitter user called the author a 'superbly wonderful creator' and mentioned that they were not interested in the reunion of the cast if JK Rowling would not be a part of it. The upcoming reunion will include Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman and others.

READ | Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert to reunite for 'Return to Hogwarts'

JK Rowling recently made headlines after her tweets about the trans community surfaced. She tweeted about an article that mentioned 'people who menstruate', instead of 'women', and spoke up about her thoughts on the trans inclusionary term. She received heaps of backlash for her tweet and actors including Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe raised his voice in support of the trans community. He released a statement during the controversy and mentioned, "Transgender women are women."

READ | Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Release Date, Time, Trailer & more: All about the reunion

Image: Image: AP, Instagram/@FilmUpdates

READ | Harry Potter Reunion: Emma Watson gets emotional in new post as franchise clocks 20 years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: JK Rowling, Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com