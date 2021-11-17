JK Rowling Won't Feature In 'Harry Potter' Anniversary Reunion; Neither Will Potterheads

As Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone clocks 20 years since it hit the big screen, HBO max announced that the cast and crew of the hit franchise would come together for a reunion. However, JK Rowling, who wrote the books on which the film franchise was based, will not feature in the anniversary special. This comes after she faced backlash owing to her comments on the trans community.

The author of the much-loved Harry Potter series, JK Rowling will not be present at the 20th-anniversary reunion and fans have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts after the news broke. A fan mentioned that although they were excited about the reunion special, it was a 'shame' that JK Rowling would not be part of it as the 'Harry Potter world would simply not exist without her.'

While I am excited about this reunion special and hope there is an announcement about a Cursed Child movie, it is a shame that @jk_rowling won't be a part of the reunion. The Harry Potter world would simply not exist without her. https://t.co/C6gu8gVB5e — Mark Pereira (@ExceptInPereira) November 16, 2021

A netizen also took a dig at the cast members of the Harry Potter franchise and state that they 'owe their career to JK Rowling'. They mentioned that they 'turned their back on her'

Ridiculous. The HP cast members owe their career to JK Rowling, they turned their back on her because that also helps their career, yet they're still keen to be in this special? This says it all, doesn't it?

Money + fame > principles. https://t.co/RZLP4iyBXd via @MailOnline — Hilde Vana (@Hkarbo) November 17, 2021

A fan also mentioned that although the author was not part of the reunion, they continued to admire her work. A Twitter user called the author a 'superbly wonderful creator' and mentioned that they were not interested in the reunion of the cast if JK Rowling would not be a part of it. The upcoming reunion will include Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman and others.

Also, even if you're not involved in the 20 year anniversary of Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone film special... I still love and admire your work @jk_rowling! 🥰 — ❄️ Frosty Kelsey 🎄 🔜 Tekko 2021 📷 (@HolographicPop) November 17, 2021

NOT interested in any #HarryPotter reunion that does not involve it's superbly wonderful creator @jk_rowling . That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/BaLcmwjXr9 — Kane (@Kane_Magic) November 16, 2021

JK Rowling recently made headlines after her tweets about the trans community surfaced. She tweeted about an article that mentioned 'people who menstruate', instead of 'women', and spoke up about her thoughts on the trans inclusionary term. She received heaps of backlash for her tweet and actors including Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe raised his voice in support of the trans community. He released a statement during the controversy and mentioned, "Transgender women are women."

