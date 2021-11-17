Is 'Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary Special 'Return To Hogwarts' A Movie? Read More

Harry Potter has been one of the most popular franchises over the past 25 years. While JK Rowling brought the initial craze among a section of readers with her books revolving around the world of a young wizard, the films added to the popularity too. The first part of the Harry Potter story, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is set to complete two milestones, the book is close to completing 25 years, and the film on it completed 20 years.

For the latter, the makers have some grand plans. As the movie completed 20 decades of its release in the USA, the makers announced a special venture that would feature the reunion of the stars. Here's all you need to know about the Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts:

Is Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special Return to Hogwarts a movie?

No, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is not a movie or the ninth film of the franchise. This will just be a special feature that will mark the journey of the franchise, and the two-decade impact that it had on fans. The makers have used the word 'show' for what the special is all about, giving an indication of what the event will be about.

The show is likely to feature the stars coming together and sharing their memories on the films. Earlier this year, HBO Max had streamed the reunion of another iconic franchise, Friends, and the scenes could be on similar lines.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is streaming on HBO Max on January 1. The makers shared that they were giving the 'best start to the new year we could wish for.'

They asked fans to wait for a 'very special show' to mark 20 years of the franchise. It added that some other familiar faces too were getting involved with it.

Other members of the cast like Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and director Chris Columbus and more too will be a part of the feature.

The Harry Potter entertained 'Potterheads' for over 10 years, with 8 films, from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011, reportedly earning $7.7 billion, one of the most successful film franchises.

(Image: Instagram/@wizardingworld)