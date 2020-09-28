Joaquin Phoenix And Fiance Rooney Mara Welcome Their First Child Together: Reports

According to Buzzfeed, in the recently held Zurich Film Festival, Hollywood filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky revealed that actor Joaquin Phoenix has welcomed his first child with Rooney Mara. Victor Kossakovsky made the revelation during a Q&A session over the weekend, when he was asked about Joaquin Phoenix’s absence from the promotions of his movie, Gunda. Responding to the question, Victor explained that Joaquin welcomed a ‘beautiful’ baby boy and thus, he could not be present for the promotions.

Joaquin yet to confirm the news

Joaquin Phoenix is an executive producer of Gunda. However, neither Joaquin Phoenix nor his fiancée, actor Rooney Mara has confirmed the news. The couple didn’t even go public with their pregnancy news in the first place. Reportedly, the new-born is named after Joaquin’s late brother, actor River Phoenix, who died of an alleged drug overdose in 1993 outside a West Hollywood nightclub. River died at the peak of his career and he had already delivered memorable roles in movies like Stand By Me, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Gus Van Sant's My Own Private Idaho.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Joaquin Phoenix spoke about River Phoenix and opened up about the late actor’s legacy. The actor mentioned that River was a substantial actor and he had no idea about it. More so, Joaquin Phoenix also recalled how River’s film with Robert De Niro, Raging Bull made him want to be an actor. Furthermore, Joaquin mentioned that his family and he have felt River’s presence and guidance in their lives in numerous ways.

Joaquin- on the professional front

The actor recently heaped praises for his performance in the much-acclaimed film, Joker. Starring Joaquin in the leading role, the movie follows the story of a mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck, who is disregarded and mistreated by society. However, Arthur decides to seek revenge from his wrongdoers, when he embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joaquin bagged an Academy Award for the Best Actor for his role in the movie. The actor will be next seen in C’mon C’mon, which follows the story of an artist, who embarks on a cross-country trip with his young nephew. The movie also stars Gaby Hoffmann and Jaboukie Young-White in prominent roles.

