Good News: From UK PM Hailing India’s Vaccine Efforts To NASA's Invitation To Teen, Read

Amid the challenging times of the global pandemic, many have been feeling overwhelmed and engulfed with anxiety. While the death toll coverage and the rising caseload might set a gloom driven environment, some good news can certainly be uplifting and prove to be encouraging in these testing times. So here are some of the happy updates that not only give hope but can also prove to be a morale booster.

British PM hails India’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson credited India's role in the manufacture and access to one of the most promising Coronavirus vaccine candidates currently undergoing trials. Talking about the partnership between UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India, Johnson emphasised on the importance of equitable access to any successful vaccine, adding that the health of every country depends on the whole world having access to a safe and effective vaccine, wherever a breakthrough might occur.

Dutch artist recreates mesmerising Alexander The Great statue

An artist from the Netherlands created a 'photograph' of Alexander the Great using artificial intelligence. Bas Uterwijk, a professional photographer for the last 14 years with a background in Computer Generated Images (CGI) and special effects used the AI software Artbreeder to create the picture of Alexander the Great and showed the world what he could have looked like when he was alive. Uterwijk has used the software, which utilizes a neural network trained on photographs and paintings of thousands of human faces, to create several fictional and historical figures such as Queen Of England Elizabeth I, Napoleon, Caligula, David Bowie, and George Washington. Uterwijk shared the picture of Alexander the Great on Instagram and captioned it with a quote by the ancient Greek ruler himself, "I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion.”

NASA invites Amritsar teen to US

A 16-year-old girl from Amritsar recently received an invitation from NASA after she topped the International Space Olympiad (ISO) 2020. Hissaa, who is a class X student of DAV Public School, got invited to visit the John F Kennedy Space Centre in the US as she came first in the senior category of ISO. According to The Tribune, the Amritsar resident scored 78.75 marks collectively in the preliminary, intermediate and final test conducted by the International Space Olympiad.

Read: Good News: Pup Who Was Left All Decked Up After Adopter's No Show Gets A New Home

Read: Good News: From Nanny Saving A Toddler To Lockdown Couple Tying Knot, Read

Elon Musk thank his team for 'great work’

Tesla Inc. founder and CEO Elon Musk took to his Twitter handle to thank his team for timely deliveries of vehicles to new owners. Musk dubbed the quarter as one of the toughest for Tesla in terms of global logistics. According to Bloomberg, the centibillionaire had written to his employees last week to make and sell as many cars as possible before the end of the quarter, which it seems his workers delivered upon.

Thanks Tesla Team for great work on deliveries! For new owners, we super appreciate accommodating us on delivery timing! Definitely one of our toughest quarters in global logistics. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2020

Baby elephant enjoys bath time

A video of a baby elephant enjoying fun bath time in a tub of water has gone viral on social media. The video, shared by a Twitter user, shows an elephant calf enjoying a bath in a tub full of water, at what appears to be an elephant care centre. In the video, the baby elephant can be seen walking towards a tub of water while the caretaker sprays water on it. The baby elephant goes and takes a dip after cutely climbing in the tub.

Bath time 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/rRXrFVSGK7 — ⚽ Simon BRFC Hopkins ⚽ (@HopkinsBRFC) September 26, 2020

Read: Good News: From Visually Challenged Dog Getting A Seeing Eye Pup, To Facebook's New Deal

Read: Good News: Indore Girl Rides 300 Km To Treat Ailing Mother; Then Scores 87% In XII Exam