Joe Biden's inauguration: Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard to croon new song, 'Undivided'

American singers Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard are the latest Hollywood's A-listers to join the array of stars who are set to perform at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration ceremony on January 20. Tim McGraw took to Instagram and shared his excitement of being a part of the inauguration where he along with Tyler Hubbard will perform their new song Undivided.

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard to perform at the inauguration

The song has been written and composed keeping the theme of the 46th President of the United States inauguration that is, 'America United.' Apart from the two stars, the other names added to the inauguration performance list include Black Pumas, Luis Fonsi, and Ozuna, who will appear as part of a special edition of DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic.

Read: British PM Johnson Sends Wishes To Biden On Inauguration Day

Read: Kamala Harris' Maternal Uncle Won't Attend Inauguration, Says 'no Message I Can Give'

According to Fox News, the two singers debuted the track last week. In its lyrics, the musicians call for unity among people despite their race, political and religious beliefs. The release of the song comes at a time when tensions are heightened across the nation in the wake of a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol that happened two weeks ago.

The song has been co-written by guitarist Chris Loocke on Florida Georgia Line's tour bus. It was then that the artists were under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The news of their performance comes just one day after Garth Brooks revealed that he too will perform at the event in Washington, D.C.

During an interview, he told the entertainment portal that he has played for every president, since Carter, with the exception of Reagan. He feels extremely honored to get to serve and sing for the President-elect and his family.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as heightened security following the January 6 riot, Biden's inauguration will be mostly a virtual experience. Earlier pop sensations like Lady Gaga and Katy Perry also expressed their excitement of being a part of the special show where they will be seen performing their best songs. Actor Tom Hanks will host the primetime special, which already includes Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, and Foo Fighters performing at "iconic locations across the country," according to a tweet by the Biden’s Inaugural Committee. The inauguration festivities will be scaled down due to COVID-19 and security concerns.

Read: IN PICS | From Inauguration To Capitol Siege, Most Defining Moments Of Trump's Presidency

Read: Kamala Harris' Ancestral Village Hosts Special Prayers For Her Success On Inauguration Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.