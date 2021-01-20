IN PICS | From Inauguration To Capitol Siege, Most Defining Moments Of Trump's Presidency

Quick links:
Crowds gathered at US President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2017. Following the ceremony, Trump was said to be angry that images appeared to show fewer crowds.
First Lady Melania Trump was pictured wearing a jacket in June 2018 which read, "I really don't care, do you?" on the back, during a trip to a migrant child detention centre.
Trump walked into the northern side of the military demarcation line that divides North and South Korea in June 2019. In doing so, he became the first US sitting President to cross the line.
Kim Kardashian West spoke at a White House event about prison reform in June 2019. She had lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of a grandmother jailed for life.
Trump met with Russian President Putin twice during the Russia investigation, ignoring all diplomatic guidelines and strategic recommendations for dealing with a foreign and possibly hostile government
In 2017, less than a week after he had entered office, Trump signed an Executive Order to begin building a Mexico border wall to crack down on immigration from the southern American countries.
Trump held a bible in front of St John's Episcopal Church in June 2020. Peaceful anti-racism demonstrators had been cleared with pepper spray and flash-bang so that he could walk to the church.
Donald Trump debated with Joe Biden at their first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on 29 September 2020. A few days after the debate, the president tested COVID positive.
In October 2020, Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. The world held its breath as it witnessed a sitting US President suffering from a potentially lethal disease.