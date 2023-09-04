Joe Jonas caring for daughters amid divorce with Sophie Turner?

Hollywood couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly heading for a divorce. According to a report in TMZ, the singer has been meeting divorce lawyers for the past few days. If reports are to be believed, he is about to file divorce papers to dissolve his marriage of four years with Sophie. Amid this, the latest reports reveal who is looking after their two kids.

3 things you need to know

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating in 2016.

The couple got married in 2019 in Las Vegas.

They are parents to two daughters.

Joe Jonas is looking after his daughters

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly been experiencing "serious problems" in their marriage for at least six months. The former is in contact with two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, as per TMZ. Their daughters have been in Joe's care for the past three months as the Jonas Brothers continue their world tour. While the group tours the country, Joe is said to be parenting both his daughters.

TMZ report stated that over the last 3 months, Joe has been caring for their two young children "pretty much all of the time," even as his band was touring. It further stated that Joe currently has both kids, as the group plays around the U.S.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating in 2016. They dated for almost three years before getting engaged in May 2019. They got hitched in a private wedding ceremony that took place in Las Vegas. After a month, the second wedding celebration took place in Sarrians, France.

Joe and Sohpie are parents to two daughters. While their eldest one named Willa was born in July 2020, their second child and youngest daughter was born in July 2022. The couple hasn't revealed her name yet. However, there has been no confirmation about the divorce from the couple or their family members on the same.

"It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like. We're living in a new city, and it's a very exciting time. I'm very much looking forward to the future on all things," Jonas told PEOPLE while talking about fatherhood.