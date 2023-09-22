Joe Jonas Issues Statement After Sophie Turner Sues Him For Wrongful Retention Of Kids

Joe Jonas has released a statement after his estranged wife Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit against him. She stated that Joe has been withholding the passports of their daughters in order to prevent them from returning to England, her native country. Now, the singer is claiming that handing over the travel documents of their children would be a violation of a Florida court order that restricts parents from relocating the kids.

3 things you need to know

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are parents to a 14-month-old daughter and a three-year-old named Willa.

Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas for refusing to let their daughters return to England.

Joe Jonas is currently seeking a "shared parenting with the kids," as per PEOPLE.

Joe Jonas reacts after Sophie Turner sues him

Responding to the lawsuit, Joe Jonas' representative shared a statement to PEOPLE that read, “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago."

"Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup," it further read.

The statement further read that after the "amicable co-parenting setup" that was agreed upon earlier, "Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order".

The statement also said that the singer is "seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father and is, of course, also okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK." It read that the children "have spent the vast majority of their lives in the US. This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted," the statement continued.

"After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the US permanently," the statement further read.

"Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children," the statement concluded.

(Joe Jonas shares a long statement after estranged wife Sophie Turner sues him | Image: X)

Sophie Turner's lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed in a Manhattan court, Sophie Turner requested the authorities that her children be returned to her home country England. According to PEOPLE, the lawsuit against Joe Jonas stated "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained." The GOT actor's legal team claimed that the "wrongful retention" of the kids started in September.