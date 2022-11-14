Joe Jonas Opens Up About Keeping His Married With Sophie Turner Private: 'It Makes Me A..'

American singer Joe Jonas chooses to stay private about his personal life, including his marriage to Sophie Turner. Despite a massive following on his social media, the singer does not share much about his personal life with his fans. He recently revealed the reason behind staying private and why he chose to take a social media break for his mental health.

In a recent interview with Mr Porter, Joe Jonas opened up about the reason behind keeping his married life with Sophie Turner private. The Cake By The Ocean star revealed that he wanted to feel like an "open book" but when he began dating, he realised he "didn't have a ton of stuff" that was just for him. The singer added that it also makes him a better person if he has something to himself.

In order to explain himself, the Camp Rock star gave an example of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde and the controversies they were surrounded with during the promotions of their latest film Don't Worry Darling. The singer said, "There have been a lot of situations in my career where, like [Styles], a small thing has been blown out of proportion." He revealed that it was one of the reasons why he decided to take a mental health break from social media.

The 33-year-old said, "It's had this trickling effect, which is partially why I decided to take a mental health break from social media. Now I'm addicted to not knowing what's going on."

More about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly connected via Instagram DMs, and the Game Of Thrones star did not expect she would like Jonas. They fell for each other after they met in a pub in the UK. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, which was followed by a grand celebration in France later that month.

The couple are parents to their 2-year-old daughter Willa and a second daughter, who they welcomed in July 2022. They have not revealed the name of their second daughter yet.

Image: AP