Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are currently reaping the joys of parenthood as the much-loved pair recently welcomed their second child together. The reps of both stars confirmed the news to People while stating how the couple and their family are extremely happy with the news. Post their second baby's arrival, Joe Jonas headed to his social media handle and shared a sweet video montage depicting his relationship timeline with wife Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas shares a heartfelt video ft. Sophie Turner

On Friday, Joe Jonas took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with a sweet video honouring his relationship with Sophie Turner. The video perfectly captured several heart-touching moments including the beginning of their relationship, their lavish wedding, and a clip of Sophie's pregnancy. Sharing the video, Joe Jonas penned a sweet caption. He wrote, "Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your ❤️ story"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "You’re so cute together " another wrote, "Joe & Sophie, Congrats on the birth of your second child!" the other user wrote, "Everyone’s favourite couple " whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

More about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's baby's arrival news was confirmed by PEOPLE, the reps told the portal, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl."The actor had earlier confirmed the news about her pregnancy in an interview with Elle UK published in early May. "It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner said while opening up about her pregnancy." The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever," Sophie had added.

For the unversed, the couple had tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 prior to a lavish wedding celebration attended by family and friends in France the following month. Post their wedding, the duo welcomed their first child, daughter Willa in 2020.