Sophie Turner Contemplates Moving To England With Husband Joe Jonas For THIS Reason; Read

As Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas gear up to embrace parenthood for the second time, the Game Of Thrones star has revealed her plans of moving to her native England. In a conversation with Elle UK, for their June 2022 issue, Turner cited that the shift is imperative for her overall well being, as her friends and family are based there.

"I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything," Turner said and added that she's 'slowly dragging' Joe Jonas to the place. "I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family," she iterated. Sophie and Joe are already parents to daughter Willa Jonas, who was born in July 2020.

Sophie Turner contemplates moving to England with husband Joe Jonas

The actor continued that moving places will also be beneficial for her daughter, as she would love for the younger one to get England's 'education and school life'. She called England the 'final destination' for the couple's growing family, however, Joe might need 'quite a bit of convincing!'. "My parent's house is the epitome of the English countryside — horses, sheep, cows," she added.

The duo is currently based in Florida, with Turner always trying to bring in a bit of England to the place. Turner revealed buying stuff from the British marketplace, such as chocolates and crisps, as they 'aren't good' in America.

For Sophie, life is about 'raising the next generation' She told the publication, "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

On the work front, Sophie will now be seen HBO series, The Staircase. Created and written by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn, it also stars Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Odessa Young among others.

