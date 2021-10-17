Joe Russo Talks About Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel & Indian Version By Raj And DK

In a recent interview, Joe Russo, from the director-producer duo Russo Brothers, shared details about Priyanka Chopra's upcoming project, Citadel. The spy series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video and will also see Richard Madden in the lead role opposite Bollywood's Chopra. The flagship series of the show will see the duo on screen together and will release first, before the regional series. One of them is being produced in Italy, while the other will be produced in India, which will be helmed by Raj and DK, best-known for their work in The Family Man.

Joe Russo speaks about Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel

In conversation with Variety, Joe Russo spoke about the flagship series and called it a 'big experiment in community and partnership'. He also spoke to Screen Daily and mentioned that the flagship show has been shooting in London and has almost wrapped up its first season. He said that once it releases, the series of other shows will release too. He also shared the order of the release with fans and mentioned that the first one to hit the screens will be the Italian show, followed by the Indian and Mexican ones. He also mentioned that more regional shows will go into production after the second season.

The director-producer, however, kept the plot of the show under wraps but mentioned that it would be 'set against the backdrop of a thriller'. He mentioned that each show would have 'complementary narratives, set in different locations, using different characters'. Priyanka recently took to her Instagram account to give fans a glimpse into her character in the show as she posted a behind-the-scenes picture. The picture appeared to be shot after an action scene as the Quantico star posed with her back towards the camera. She posed against the backdrop of the sky and the mountains. Through the caption, she shared that her role was that of a person who faced fear like a warrior and also mentioned that she could not wait for her fans and followers to meet her character. The actor's upcoming projects include the much-awaited Jee Le Zara, which is touted to be a road-trip film, and will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Image: AP, Instagram/@priyankachopra