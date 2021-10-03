Priyanka Chopra Too Excited For 'Citadel'; Shares Glimpse Of Character With BTS Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to be involved with numerous projects this year. Apart from launching her memoir, restaurant, and her haircare brand, the actor has a lot in store for her fans in the content space. One of those ventures is Citadel, an action web series for Amazon Prime Video.

The 39-year-old has been shooting for the venture over the past few weeks and seems to be loving it. This was evident with the actor giving a glimpse into her character. She appeared to be excited to present the character to her fans.

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse into Citadel character

Priyanka shared a stunning snap on Instagram where she was dressed in her character for the show. The Quantico star seemed to have shot it after an intense action sequence, as she seemed to be carrying a gun. Apart from her intense look into nature, the stunning backdrop of the sun and the mountains and the water below her stood out.

She shared that her role was of a warrior-like person who faced fears with aplomb. The former Miss World added that she could not wait to bring the character to the fore for her followers on screen.

The shooting has been underway in Spain as she dropped a selfie too.

PeeCee has been sharing glimpses from the show on her social media handles and in one of them, she had blood on her face for one of the sequences. In March this year, images from some of the high-octane sequences with Richard Madden too had surfaced online.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming ventures

Priyanka recently was a part of a controversy when the show The Activist, on which she is one of the hosts, attracted criticism for its format, involving activists participating in a competition based on social media factors being determining factor to declare the winner.

She is also starring in The Matrix Resurrections, one of her career's biggest Hollywood ventures. She was seen in a brief appearance in the trailer.

Among the other projects in her kitty is the movie Jee Le Zara, where she is joining hands with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in a road trip movie.