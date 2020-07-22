John Boyega Bids Farewell To 'Star Wars', Says 'No Thank You'

Actor Jon Boyega played the character of Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy, which was deemed divisive at best by fans. The character played by Finn was set up to be an important one in The Force Awakens but was quickly sidelined in the next two instalments of the franchise. The latest Rise of Skywalker film also failed to conclude the trilogy on a high note, becoming one of the highly criticised films in the Star Wars canon. Now, the 28-year-old actor John Boyega has come forward and stated that he won't be up to work on any other Star Wars project in the future.

John Boyega's Star Wars remarks

John Boyega recently posted a photo on Instagram where he could be seen a set. The actor has resumed shooting for his upcoming film amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and could be seen wearing a mask to keep himself safe in the photo. A curious fan commented under his post asking whether he would be up for an appearance in a future Star Wars film. To this, Boyega simply replied saying 'Lol No Thank You'. In another reply, the actor wrote that he is not into playing one character for a long time as he has a lot to offer as an actor.

Boyega has been completely vocal about being fine with appearing in just three Star Wars films. The actor was speaking to a news portal in the USA discussing his character in depth stating that it feels okay to have featured in a certain number of films related to one franchise. But he did express that if Finn had a six-film story arch instead of three films, he would have enjoyed exploring the different sides of his character, Finn.

With just three films in the kitty for Finn, Boyega feels that there is a level of mystery and curiosity which he still has around the character. Whereas there are also certain things that Boyega does not know about Finn as they were not explored completely in the franchise. But, he feels that Finn's three appearances in the franchise are a balanced approach towards the character, which he is completely fine with.

