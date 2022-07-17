John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Tie Knot Again Post 21 Months Of Getting Married In Florida

John Cena is known to be among the popular American actors who have also garnered immense fame for his wrestling career. As the actor gained attention for his wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh two years ago, the couple reportedly tied the knot again recently. Read further ahead for more details.

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh tie the knot again after 21 months of marriage

According to the latest reports by TMZ, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for the second time in Vancouver on Friday at Rosewood Hotel Georgia after the duo first got married in Florida. In a picture obtained by the outlet from outside the Vancouver Club, Shariatzadeh was seen donning a halter-neck white wedding gown with a floral print.

Jon Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot on October 12, 2020, in Tampa, Florida in an intimate ceremony at the downtown office of attorney Dilip Patel, who served as the officiant, as per the reports by People. A source later informed the outlet that it was 'love at first sight' when Cena met her for the first time. "He is a romantic", said the insider, adding the couple "knew they would marry, so the [private ceremony] wasn't a surprise. He just wanted to do it out of the limelight."

This is John Cena's second marriage as he first tied the knot with high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau in July 2009. John Cena filed for divorce in May 2012 and the split was finalised in July. After Huberdeau, Cena was in a relationship with former WWE star Nikki Bella who he even proposed publically at WrestleMania 33. After splitting with John Cena, Nikki Bella started dating her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev and the two soon confessed their love for each other. In January 2020, the duo got engaged and they welcomed a baby boy. John Cena, on the other hand, met Shay Shariatzadeh when he was shooting for his movie Playing with Fire in her hometown Vancouver, Canada. The two were even seen walking the red carpet together during the premiere of the movie.

Image: AP