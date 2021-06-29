John Cena Reveals How He Preserved The Identity Of His F9 Role Before The Trailer Release

Fast and Furious 9 has finally released in theatres and is running successfully at the box office. Actor John Cena who played the role of Jakob in the movie talked about his character and how he tried to keep the identity of his character under wraps until the first trailer of the movie released. John Cena plays the role of Dominic’s estranged brother in the movie.

John Cena talks about keeping the identity of his character under wraps

In an interview with Digital Spy, John Cena talked about preserving the details and the identity of his character in Fast and Furious 9. John said that he made sure that whenever the cameras weren't rolling, he took off his character's silver cross necklace, which fans would instantly recognize as being linked to Dom. He added that the costumes can be whatever one feels about it but if there was ever a candid with a coffee in his hands and the cross that was a dead giveaway. More to the point, he said that it is amazing that one piece of jewelry has so much energy and gravity around it and that was the one thing he used to put on before the makers said roll, and as soon as they used to say cut he used to take it off.

Later on, Cena was asked about the future of the character and said that he would be more than happy to return for another film. He said that the makers don’t even have to ask to sign him up for the next film of the franchise and he would love to be associated with this group of human beings that do exceptionally well in making a product that the world wants to see. He added that these are the jobs one wants.

Fast and Furious 9 has released in theatres on June 25, 2021, and is already breaking records at the box office. The ninth installment of the action-packed franchise includes actors like Vin Diesel, John Cena, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Charlie Theron, Lucas Black, and several others. Justin Lin is directing the movie whereas Stephen F. Windon is helming the cinematography department.

IMAGE: FAST AND FURIOUS 9'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.