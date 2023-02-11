John Cena Stuns In Thigh-high Skirt And Heels On Set Of Ricky Stanicky; Photos Viral

John Cena recently became a viral sensation as pictures of him wearing a feminine attire made rounds on social media. The star was seen on the set of the upcoming film Ricky Stanicky, where he was seen wearing an unusual outfit. The former WWE superstar was photographed in Melbourne, Australia while filming for the film.

In the pictures currently circulating on social media, John Cena is wearing a black T-shirt, and a plaid black and white skirt. He paired the two with a set of thigh-high stockings and laced-up black leather heels.

Deadline reports that Zac Efron and John Cena are going to lead the film. Furthermore, Amazon has purchased global rights for the film. Ricky Stanicky also has a big number of producers, with Paul Currie via Footloose Productions, Thorsten Schumacher via Rocket Science and John Jacobs via Smart Entertainment.

Others set to appear in Ricky Stanicky alongside John Cena and Zac Efron are Jermaine Fowler and William H. Macy. John Cena also took to Twitter as he shared his excitement over joining the project with his followers. Apart from expressing his enthusiasm for the project, he added “#RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can't wait for you to meet him!"

Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at @AmazonStudios @primevideo. #RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can’t wait for you to meet him! https://t.co/DtLAsiwWQa — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 1, 2023

John Cena on acting

The Suicide Squad actor has successfully transitioned to being an actor after his extremely successful career as a pro wrestler. During a conversation with GQ last year, John Cena spoke about how distinct the world of pro wrestling and acting really is. He also spoke about the importance of hard work.

"The term Hollywood has such a mystique and luster around it. If you're skilled at doing one thing, and then you transition into doing another — really, it sounds the same, but it's a completely different thing. If you have any chance of success, you have to really, really prepare as much as you can. And if you feel you don't have a head start, you've just got to put rubber to the road and work your ass off.”

John Cena has been part of a number of projects throughout the years, such as The Independent, F9, Vacation Friends, Bumblebee and Playing with Fire. He made his debut with The Marine in 2006.