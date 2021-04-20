John Cena's Peacemaker Helmet Required Special Adjustments, Reveals Director James Gunn

The upcoming Suicide Sqaud film will feature quite a few changes when compared with its predecessor. While it is unfortunate that the upcoming film will not see the return of Deadshot aka Will Smith, the film will feature some new characters and actors like Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, Peter Capaldi, and most prominently, John Cena. John Cena will appear as the character Peacemaker: a ruthless killer who believes in achieving peace at any cost.

The upcoming Suicide Squad will also see one other major change in a key role, which is of the director. Warner Bros signed on Guardians of The Galaxy director, James Gunn, for the upcoming film during his brief 'break-up' with Marvel Studios. The trailer for the upcoming film recently released and fans got to see exactly how their favourite anti-superhero characters are going to dress like. Speaking of costumes, John Cena's Peacemaker helmet is hard to miss and according to James Gunn, it wasn't easy for them to miss it either.

On Monday afternoon, a VFX artist asked Gunn on Twitter if anything special needed to be done to get Peacemaker's look ready for the final cut because of the reflection of his helmet. Gunn took the opportunity to respond to the fan talking about how it did require some special adjustments since the whole thing was basically a "mirror ball". Take a look at the interaction below.

Hey @JamesGunn , have you guys had any issues shooting Peacemakers helmet? How are you guys dealing with all the unwanted reflections? https://t.co/WWsE2mlcie — Danny Shepherd (@DannyLaShep) April 19, 2021

Yes. Peacemaker's helmet is a damn mirror ball, & we need to remove me & the crew from every single shot in which we use it, in the movie & in the show. We shoot a full wraparound plate of every set (most of which are fortunately practical) to put in the helmet when needed. https://t.co/AGNSGiVMKe — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

About James Gunn's latest

Director James Gunn has been keeping quite busy even though Suicide Squad is currently in post-production. The director is also set to direct the much anticipated, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 for Marvel Studios, which is currently in pre-production. Apart from this, Warner Bros. has also signed off on John Cena's Peacemaker getting a solo tv show for the future and the project will be directed by Gunn as well. So, in spite of the fact that Suicide Squad is in its final phases before release, director James Gunn will have his hands full for a while.

Suicide Squad's release date is set for August 6, 2021, in the United States. The film will release theatrically and on the streaming platform HBO in the US. Warner Bros. Peacemaker series, which is set to be a spin-off for Suicide Squad is set to premiere sometime around January 2022. Whereas, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is set to release sometime in 2023 as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Image source - Still from 'Suicide Squad' trailer