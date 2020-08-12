John David Washington Reveals About Hiding His Identity Initially For 'sense Of Normalcy'

John David Washington recently opened up about how he used to hide his identity that he is a son of a Hollywood star initially during the film auditions. In a recent interview with Mr.Porter, John David Washington revealed that he wanted to have a sense of normalcy and therefore he would lie about his father’s job. He also talked about the change in people’s behaviour when they got to know about his family background.

John David Washington said that he saw how people changed when they found out about his father. He mentioned that he used to lie saying that his father was a construction worker or he is in jail to have a sense of normalcy. John further shared that he felt like there was no way people would take him seriously even if he was good in his acting persona. He felt people will always judge him and so he hid who his father was. John David Washington informed that he was protecting himself. The actor is the eldest son of actors Denzel and Pauletta Washington.

John David Washington talks about Tenet

John David Washington would be entertaining fans in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. In an interview with EW, John David Washington revealed that he could not get over the magnitude of the sets and the scale of it all. He recalled how there were numerous background artists on the set for the scene to be shot. The actor further revealed that the people shown in the opening scene are not digitally enhanced people.

John further revealed that the people in the background were not even painted in, they were all real people and present there. He shared how each one of them was so enthusiastic to be in Christopher Nolan's film. The actor further revealed that he too was thrilled to be in a Chris Nolan film.

The actor, as he talked about his experience shooting for the opening scenes, recalled that those moments were extremely intense as there were so many moving pieces. John recalled Nolan being on set and how he is so well organised and works at such pace. John further said that he remembers the chaos when Nolan yelled ‘action’ but getting things done, it felt very organised.

About Tenet

Tenet is a film that explores time inversion. Tenet cast includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Dimple Kapadia. The second trailer of the film was recently released. In the trailer, the two lead characters can be seen going out of their way to find a man who can travel through time as he is the only one who can prevent another world war from happening. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet was put on hold due to pandemic. According to media reports, the film is finally set to hit cinemas in the US on September 4. In overseas markets, it will be out starting from August 26.

