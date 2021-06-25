John Krasinski Thanks Conan O'Brien For Years Of Work As The Talk Show Comes To An End

As Conan O’Brien announced the end of The Tonight Show, various celebs around the globe, took to social media to speak about their experiences on the show. One of the many people to pay their last tributes was actor John Krasinski, who shared the love and respect he has for the host, Conan. He shared a major throwback picture and also thanked him and his team for all the work they have done.

John Krasinski’s note to Team Coco

Actor John Krasinski, best known for his work in the sit-com show, The Office, recently Tweeted about Conan O’Brien’s talk show coming to an end after entertaining the audience for years. He posted a picture from the talk show where he was seen interacting with Conan as he was the guest for the evening. In the photograph, the two celebs were seen indulging in a series of conversations while the famous skyline background rested in the background.

John Krasinski was spotted in a semi-formal look with a pair of dark blue jeans and a simple white formal shirt that had been topped up with a black blazer. Conan O’Brien also appeared in a black suit with a contrasting salmon-coloured tie.

In the tweet shared with the picture, John Krasinski has jokingly mentioned that he first appeared on the show in the year 1973. He spoke about Conan O’Brien and explained what an absolute gentleman and inspiration he has been, for the actor. He explained how funny and kind the man is and also thanked his entire team for the work they have done so far. Have a look at the tweet on John Krasinski’s Twitter handle here.

As is evident from the grainy image, the year...was 1973. The host was Conan O’Brien. This gentleman is without question one of my favorite and greatest inspirations. Both in what funny is...and what kindness is. Here’s to @teamcoco ! For tonight, and every night...thank you! pic.twitter.com/k194MVaWiA — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) June 25, 2021

John Krasinski’s fans have flooded the comments section, speaking about the year mentioned and how hilarious it is. They have also spoken highly of the talk show and the picture posted with the little note. Have a look.

So awesome meeting Conan 6 years before you were born on a show that never existed at the time. It's really evident from the grainy picture. Maybe you're pranking Dwight. — 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝑚𝑦𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑓 a̶n̶y̶w̶h̶e̶r̶e̶ (@Search_no_found) June 25, 2021

And I love you both!! 😍 — 𝓑𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓪✨ (@beepink33) June 25, 2021

IMAGE: JOHN KRASINSKI INSTAGRAM

