John Lennon's Original Round Glasses, Ringo Starr's Parking Ticket Up For Grabs At Auction

A pair of the most iconic sunglasses of John Lennon, the legendary singer, songwriter, and peace activist, will be auctioned along with a ticket given to Beatles drummer Ringo Starr. In 1966, Lennon was given a pair of round glasses to prepare for his role in a film which soon became synonymous with his image.

Alan Herring, who worked as a chauffeur for Ringo Starr and George Harrison, owns the sunglasses. He got it from Lennon in 1968 when he picked up Starr, Harrison, and Lennon and drove them to their office. Herring said that he found the sunglasses left behind in Starr’s Mercedes and noticed that one lens and one arm had become disconnected.

“I asked John if he’d like me to get them fixed for him. He told me not to worry they were just for the look! He said he’d send out for some that fit. I never did get them mended I just kept them as they were as John had left them,” he said.

Condition of the sunglasses

It is a gold-tone wire-framed sunglasses by Oliver Goldsmith with round green-tinted lenses, and "Oliver Goldsmith" engraved on each inner temple. The pair of sunglasses lack a screw on one side resulting in the loose temple. They also have some minor scratching to lenses. Along with those sunglasses, there are several properties of Herring which belonged to Starr including a parking ticket issued by the Metropolitan Policy on Savile Row on April 25, 1969.

"I acquired the... collection of motoring related material when I was working as a chauffeur and personal assistant to George Harrison and Ringo Starr," said Herring.

The collection of items relating to motoring include AA membership card for Starr, a certificate of motor insurance, Apple Corp. Ltd. Lex Group Garage credit card, 'Mini-Ray' red remote control for George Harrison's garage door and a cowhide-backed wooden car valet brush, zipper compartment with a screwdriver, cloth and pipette, given to Herring by George Harrison. The auction will start at 7.30 pm on December 6.

