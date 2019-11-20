'Friends' Props, Costumes And Production Materials To Be Up For Auction

Warner Bros Television is reportedly teaming up with the 'Prop Store' for auctioning props, costumes, and production material from the American TV series Friends next month. The selection will reportedly include a dozen items, some original while others recreated. This is the first time that materials from the series will go up for auction, with proceeds benefiting 'The Trevor Project' which is suicide prevention and crisis intervention organizations for LGBTQ young people.

☕ Prop Store is proud to present an exclusive auction of props, costumes, scripts, a canoe, some turkeys, the Holiday Armadillo, and more from the production of Friends. Register now to win an original script! #FriendsAuction #Friends25 https://t.co/A0fYJkoLNY — Prop Store (@propstore_com) November 19, 2019

The COO of the Prop Store reportedly said that he is thrilled to work with Warner Bros and to auction some 'incredible material' from all ten seasons of Friends. The collaboration is to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary. According to international media reports the items which will be up for auction includes the famous Thanksgiving turkey in the nerd glasses and fez cap that Monica Gellar-Bing wore on her head, the canoe that Joey Tribbiani and Chandler sat in with their chick and duck after their apartment got robbed, and also a replica of Ross Geller's Holiday Armadillo' costume.

Friends reunion in the making

Friends the NBC produced tv show was one of the most prominent and successful shows of the ’90s. The iconic show is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary. According to reports from a leading media portal in the US, the Friends reunion episode is in the making. The report suggests that Warner Bros backed HBO Max is working on the reunion. Although the portal has neither received any official statement from the soon to be released streaming platform nor from Warner Bros.

Friends are also set to leave the streaming giant Netflix this year-end. According to the media portal’s report, the platform acquired Friends for streaming purposes in 2019 at a price of $80 million. But Warner Bros. backed streaming platform outbid Netflix at a price of $85 million and acquired the show. The show will start streaming on the yet to be launched platform. So a Friends reunion will be profitable for the platform as it will have the show as well as the reunion episode.

