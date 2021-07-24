John Mulaney Officially Files For Divorce From Anna Marie Tendler After Announcing Split

American stand-up comedian, John Mulaney, officially filed for divorce from his wife Anna Marie Tendler. The duo had announced separation back in May but have recently filed for divorce. Anna Marie Tendler gave a statement and said that she was "heartbroken" that John had decided to end their marriage.

John Mulaney files for divorce with Anna Marie Tendler

Comedian John Mulaney filed for divorce from his wife Anna Marie Tendler in New York on Friday, as reported by Enews after viewing their court records. Mulaney's filing has come after two months since the duo announced their split in May. Marie Tendler publicly expressed her disagreement with the split. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," she said in a statement at that time. A spokesperson for Mulaney confirmed the former couple's separation but refused to comment further indicating the star's ongoing recovery from substance addiction. The comedian recently, in February, completed a 60-day stint in the rehabilitation center after seeking treatment for substance abuse.

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler were married for almost seven years before their split. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and their wedding ceremony was officiated by Dan Levy of 'Schitt's Creek' fame. Mulaney is currently dating actor Olivia Munn. The news of John dating Olivia broke out just three days after the comedian announced his split with his now ex-wife. A source told E news that Munn and Mulaney had been acquaintances for a long time before their friendship blossomed into anything more. The source also added that Olivia was extremely supportive of John's recovery journey.

John Mulaney on the work front

In 2018, John Mulaney lent his voice for the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The movie was a critical and commercial success. The film won Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards. The movie was the first non-Disney/Pixar film to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature since Rango (2011). Post his stint in rehab, In May 2021, Mulaney returned to stand-up comedy working out new material titled, John Mulaney: From Scratch.

Image: John Mulaney's Instagram

