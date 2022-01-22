John Stamos Shares His Emotional Speech At Bob Saget's Funeral: 'He Died Bright & Fierce'

Famous comedian Bob Saget was recently laid to rest in Los Angeles in the presence of close friends and family members. The funeral service held last week witnessed an emotional speech from his former Full House co-star John Stamos, who spoke about how 'alive' Bob looked in his last Instagram post. In the speech published in Los Angeles Times newspaper, Stamos heaped praises on the late actor, noting that the 'worldwide ocean of love' for him has been unbelievable.

He added it has been hard for him to look at attributes, stories, magazine covers and the gazillion social media posts for Bob, as people remember him in various remarkable ways. He quipped how he wished Bob knew people relentlessly loved him when he was here, and that Saget couldn't have imagined the kind of impact his death would leave globally.

John Stamos shares heartbreaking speech at Bob Saget's funeral

Stamos mentioned that Bob was someone who 'genuinely connected' with people, not for a moment, but for generations. He confessed to being 'shattered' by his sudden demise, however, he is now coming to terms with it. He further revealed to have spent days refusing to let him go but has now realised he doesn't need to bid adieu.

"He's never leaving my heart," Stamos stated and added that he will continue to talk to him every day and let him know 'what he means to me.' He then called Saget his "new guardian angel"- one with the 'dirtiest mouth' and a heart as 'big and benevolent as forever'. He also mentioned that Saget died 'bright and fierce'. For the uninitiated, John Stamos played Saget's brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis in Full House.

Bob Saget's demise

The notable stand-up comedian passed away in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022. The turn of events happened amid Bob's cross-country stand-up tour which began back in September 2021. Saget was known for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom Full House as well as for his hosting stint in America's Funniest Home Videos. The 65-year-old is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JOHNSTAMOS)