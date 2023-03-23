John Wick 4 BTS Clip Shows Stuntman Lethally Falling In Escalator Sequence

John Wick 4 recently had its global premiere and a BTS (behind the scenes) clip from the film’s set is currently going viral on social media. The clip features a stuntman suffering a seemingly lethal fall from an escalator in an action sequence from the film. Many fans are calling for credit to be given to the stuntman.

A Twitter user with the handle funEman_ posted the clip on the platform. In the clip, a stuntman can be seen falling through the escalator stairs, receiving bump after bump. Keanu Reeves and other actors then make their way while gunning down the forces surrounding them. After the director yells cut, the stuntman can be seen getting up with some help. While the clip makes it seem like the stunt performer suffered injuries after the fall, it’s not the case as safety measures had been taken.

The clip is captioned, “I just know the stunt people on this movie go through it.” While one fan commented, “But no recognition still after all these years by the academy. 🙁” another said that the scene alone can justify two Oscar nominations for the film in the future.

Shoutout to this stunt guy from John Wick 4 in particular pic.twitter.com/Lil2uebf4Y — Ethan | Film Enjoyer (@funEman_) March 20, 2023

John Wick 4 stars honour late co-actor Lance Reddick

John Wick 4 actor Lance Reddick passed away on March 17. His publicist described his death as being due to natural causes. The actor played the role of Charon in the film, a concierge to the Continental Hotel in New York who acts in the background to turn things around for John Wick.

The John Wick series director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves recently gave their appreciation to Lance Reddick after the news of his sad demise broke out. Stahelski told EW that the team behind the film is saddened by the loss, and dedicates the film to his “loving memory.” Moreover, Ian McShane also expressed his disbelief and shock over the actor’s passing.